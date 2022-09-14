New research identifies England’s oldest surviving church
Its construction marked ‘the official relaunch of Christianity in what would become England’ says archaeology professor
England’s oldest surviving church has been identified by archaeologists.
New evidence reveals that the Chapel of St Pancras in Canterbury was built, consecrated and used by St Augustine, head of the papal mission to Kent in 597.
Dating from around 600 AD and now in ruins, it was almost certainly the first purpose-built place of Christian worship constructed in Anglo-Saxon England.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies