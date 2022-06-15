Omicron infection poor booster of Covid immunity, study finds

People infected with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus show poor immunity-boosting against future Covid-19 infection, according to a new study.

The research, published in the journal Science, assessed how people’s immunity following vaccination offers protection against the Sars-CoV-2 virus as well as the protection offered by prior infection.

While recovery post contracting Covid-19 is thought to provide a natural immunity boost against future infection with the virus, scientists, including those from Imperial College London, say Omicron provides a poor natural boost of Covid-19 immunity against re-infection.