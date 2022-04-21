Counter-terrorism measures in Online Safety Bill ‘muzzled and confused’, watchdog says
Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation says law’s definition of ‘terrorism of content’ should be reviewed
Counter-terrorism measures in the government’s Online Safety Bill could be “muzzled and confused”, a watchdog has said.
Jonathan Hall QC, the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, recommended that parts of the delayed law are rewritten to provide “greater clarity”.
The bill aims to force online platforms and media companies to find and remove terrorist content, and gives Ofcom powers to fine those who do not.
