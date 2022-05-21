Parliament could burn down ‘any day’, says Andrea Leadsom

A former cabinet minister has urged MPs to "get on" with renovating parliament as she warned the ageing estate could burn down "any day" in a blaze similar to that which destroyed France's Notre Dame cathedral in 2017.

Andrea Leadsom, the MP for South Northamptonshire and former business secretary, said her colleagues must make a decision soon on how to proceed with repairing the Houses of Parliament.

Built between 1860 and 1860, parliament requires major repairs including restoration work, asbestos removal, fire safety improvements, renewal of wiring and conservation work.