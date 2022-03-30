Partygate: Have coronavirus fines ever been an effective way to respond to pandemic rule-breaking?

As the Met Police dole out Covid fines in Whitehall, Andy Gregory asks experts about whether these punishments influenced the public’s behaviour during the pandemic

Wednesday 30 March 2022 15:01
<p>Boris Johnson is facing calls for his resignation over the Partygate row </p>

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Nearly 120,000 coronavirus fines have been handed out during the pandemic, in the middle of the UK’s worst economic downturn in 300 years. Yet, in the heart of government, flagrant rule-breaking continued, even as the country notched up a staggeringly high death toll.

For many people, the news that an initial 20 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be handed to Partygate officials for offences committed within Downing Street and Whitehall may well beg the question – was this ever the right approach to take, and was it an effective way to deal with the pandemic?

While the consequences for Boris Johnson still remain unclear, critics argue that the Covid fine system was clearly a “two-tier” enterprise from the start.

