UK town installs pavement that turns footsteps into electricity

Power-generating tiles are used to charge phones around Telford, reports Liam James

Monday 14 November 2022 21:18
<p>Tiles were installed as part of a council climate change project </p>

(Telford & Wrekin Council/SWNS)

A pavement which turns footsteps into electricity has been installed in a Shropshire town.

The six-metre stretch of tiles is being used to power public phone chargers on benches around Telford town centre.

It works similarly to the kinetic dancefloor which pop group Coldplay is using for its world tour where dancing fans will generate electricity for concerts.

