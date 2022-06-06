City bonuses increasing six times faster than wages, says TUC
Union body calls for maximum pay ratio to limit bonuses to 10 per cent of salaries
City bonuses are rising six times faster than wages, according to new analysis released today by the TUC.
The trade union organisation’s general secretary Frances O’Grady said that “obscene” payouts in the financial and insurance industries had returned to the levels of before the 2008 crash, with bonuses totalling £5.9bn paid out in March alone.
Ms O’Grady called for the introduction of maximum pay ratios to limit bonuses to 10 per cent of total pay, as well as the appointment of workers to company boards to give them a say on remuneration decisions.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies