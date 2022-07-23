Penny Mordaunt’s supporters ‘plotting to stop Liz Truss from becoming prime minister’

Supporters of defeated Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt are reportedly plotting to stop Liz Truss from becoming prime minister.

Earlier this week, the trade minister was the latest contender to drop out of the race for leading the Conservative Party after she did not receive as many MPs’ votes as Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Now her supporters are putting together a “stop Liz Truss” campaign to ensure that the foreign secretary does not succeed Boris Johnson as PM, according to the i newspaper.