A pensioner died of cancer after being exposed to deadly chemicals while working in the UK’s largest condom factory more than 30 years ago.

Charles Phillips, 92, passed away from mesothelioma cancer after his health took a downturn in June 21, 2021.

He worked at the London Rubber Company Limited for nearly 40 years, where it is suspected he breathed in dangerous asbestos dust and fibres.

Mesothelioma is a deadly form of cancer that affects the lining of the lung, caused by inhaling deadly asbestos fibres.

Mr Phillips, from Chingford, east London, worked at the factory - the largest condom production site in the UK - from around 1956 to 1992.

The company, based in sites around Chingford and the North Circular, produced latex and rubber products, including condoms under the Durex brand as well as household rubber gloves, surgical gloves and balloons.

Founded in 1915, by 1968 the company was the largest manufacturers of dipped rubber goods in the world, with over 2,000 employees exporting to over 100 countries.

The Chingford site was closed and production moved to Spain, Italy and Asia in 1994.

During his long stint at the factory, Mr Phillips was a compounder, meaning he mixed powered and liquid chemicals to make latex and other materials.

He also cleaned the residue of latex and other compounds from the insides of large compound tanks.

Charles Phillips, with wife Maria. (Hodge Jones & Allen / SWNS)

Maria Phillips, his wife, suspects her husband was exposed to asbestos dust and fibres from using industrial talc in the manufacturing process and from the maintenance of asbestos-lagged pipework.

The pair met at the factory where they both worked and were married for 37 years.

The heartbroken widow is now calling on former colleagues at the factory to help shed light on the asbestos problem she believed killed her husband.

She is appealing to any other ex-employees to come forward with information, in the hope they can work out exactly how and when Mr Phillips was exposed to the dust.

According to Cancer Research, survival of mesothelioma cancer depends on many different factors.

As there are not many early symptoms, the cancer is usually found at an advanced stage, making it difficult to treat.

Isobel Lovett, partner at Hodge Jones & Allen, a law firm representing the family in their fight for answers, said: “Mesothelioma is an awful disease, and sadly Charles passed away long before information about his exposure to deadly cancer-causing asbestos fibres could be obtained from him directly.

“We would like to hear from anyone who worked at London Rubber Company Limited.

“Historic asbestos exposure still affects many people like Charles, who develop mesothelioma decades after exposure to asbestos dust whilst at work.

“Unfortunately, Charles paid the ultimate price for being dedicated to his work. In cases like this, witnesses are crucial in the search for justice.

“We hope that someone reading this will recall Charles and come forward to help us achieve justice for Maria.”

Anyone who can help can get in touch for a confidential discussion with the legal advisers on 02078748502 or email ilovett@hja.net.