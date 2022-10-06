Petrol prices ‘to rise again’ after oil exports cut by 2m barrels a day

Motorists could face another rise in fuel prices due to a cut in oil exports, the RAC has warned.

Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) made the decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November.

This is the largest supply cut by the group - which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia - since 2020. Despite the group saying it wants to stabilise prices, the RAC said the decision would “inevitably” lead to higher fuel costs.