Petrol prices ‘to rise again’ after oil exports cut by 2m barrels a day
Members of the OPEC decided to make their biggest cut in oil production since 2020
Motorists could face another rise in fuel prices due to a cut in oil exports, the RAC has warned.
Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) made the decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November.
This is the largest supply cut by the group - which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia - since 2020. Despite the group saying it wants to stabilise prices, the RAC said the decision would “inevitably” lead to higher fuel costs.
