Rare wild ancestors of modern pigeons found living on remote islands
Small colonies of rock doves discovered off Scottish and Irish coasts
Tiny populations of the birds which are the ancestors of common domestic and feral pigeons have been found living on remote Scottish and Irish islands – places which pigeons have not been able to colonise.
The species is already extinct in England and Wales, mainly due to interbreeding with feral pigeons but a research team from Oxford University discovered small populations of the seldom-seen rock dove, Columba livia, including on the outer Hebrides and Cape Clear Island off the south-west coast of County Cork in Ireland.
So-called "feral" pigeons originate from escaped domestic birds – first caught by humans to be reared for eating – and can be seen in towns and cities all over the world. These domestic pigeons are descended from wild rock doves, whicho nest in sea caves and mountainous areas.
