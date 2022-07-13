Boris Johnson has told MPs he will be leaving office “with my held held high” as the Tory leadership contest kicks off to choose his successor.
The prime minister has said he will step down when a successor is in place, after he was hit by over 50 resignations by Conservative MPs who said he had lost their confidence.
Mr Johnson’s critics cited his lack of integrity and said he had lost the trust of the public, after a string of scandals and untruths over lockdown rule-breaking and the promotion of an MP accused of sexual misconduct.
