Majority of Britons of all racial backgrounds ‘oppose giving police more stop and search powers’
Exclusive: The new study comes as the Policing bill is set to become law, Nadine White writes
Britons of all racial backgrounds are against expanding police stop and search powers, a new study says.
More than half of ethnic minority adults (58 per cent) do not agree with expanding the use of this tactic, with 29 per cent backing it.
Opposition is the highest among black Britons, with two-thirds (66 per cent) disagreeing and 25 per cent in support.