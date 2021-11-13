Women will be unjustly criminalised and even imprisoned for laws they did not break because of a controversial policing bill that will “widen the net” of who gets targeted by police, experts have warned.

Under the new legislation, women will face up to two years in jail for not informing the police someone they know was carrying a weapon - even if they may have been unaware that person was doing so.

Campaigners have said the so-called “ought to have known” proposals - which fall under the creation of Serious Violence Reduction Orders - will worsen racial inequalities, with black and minoritised women hit hardest due to them already being twice more likely to be arrested than white women.