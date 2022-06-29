Census 2021: Top 10 areas with largest population growth in last 10 years – see how yours has changed
Southern England leads the rise but population was up all over
The first results from the 2021 census have been released, showing population estimates for England and Wales.
More people were living in both countries than ever before, with 59,597,300 recorded residents last spring (56,489,800 in England and 3,107,500 in Wales).
The population was up 3.5 million (6.3 per cent) from the last census in 2011, when it was 56,075,912 – though it rose at a slower rate than between 2001 and 2011 when it went up by 7.8 per cent (4 million).
