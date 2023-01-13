Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Children as young as 10 exposed to online porn, study says

More than half of young teenagers have come across porn before turning 14

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Friday 13 January 2023 20:10
Comments
<p>The NSPCC is calling for an Online Safety Bill to be introduced so kids are not misled about sexual relationships </p>

The NSPCC is calling for an Online Safety Bill to be introduced so kids are not misled about sexual relationships

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As the govenrment’s Online Safety Bill struggles through the House of Commons, research has found that 15 per cent of children as young as 10 stumble across x-rated material while and 54 per cent have viewed porn by the age of 14.

A study of 1,300 teens in the United States conducted by the non-profit Common Sense Media found the average age of earliest exposure to online porn is 12.

Some 73 per cent of those surveyed had viewed online porn at some point before turning 18 – a 31-point increase over data collected in 2014.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in