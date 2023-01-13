Children as young as 10 exposed to online porn, study says

As the govenrment’s Online Safety Bill struggles through the House of Commons, research has found that 15 per cent of children as young as 10 stumble across x-rated material while and 54 per cent have viewed porn by the age of 14.

A study of 1,300 teens in the United States conducted by the non-profit Common Sense Media found the average age of earliest exposure to online porn is 12.

Some 73 per cent of those surveyed had viewed online porn at some point before turning 18 – a 31-point increase over data collected in 2014.