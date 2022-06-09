MPs question government plans to burn £4bn of PPE ‘to generate power’

The Public Accounts Committee says the government has done little to ‘put its house in order’ after wasting ‘huge amounts’ of public money, reports Samuel Lovett

Friday 10 June 2022 00:04
MPs have raised concern over the financial and environmental costs of a plan to burn £4bn of unusable personal protective equipment (PPE) to generate power.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) lost 75 per cent of the £12bn it spent on PPE in the first year of the pandemic to inflated prices and faulty kit.

This included £4bn worth which could not be used because it did not meet NHS standards.

