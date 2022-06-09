MPs have raised concern over the financial and environmental costs of a plan to burn £4bn of unusable personal protective equipment (PPE) to generate power.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) lost 75 per cent of the £12bn it spent on PPE in the first year of the pandemic to inflated prices and faulty kit.

This included £4bn worth which could not be used because it did not meet NHS standards.