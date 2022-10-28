Sunak prioritises ‘depressing domestic challenges’ over attending climate summit
The Prime Minister argued it is right for him to work on the economy rather than attending the Cop27 conference in Egypt.
Rishi Sunak insisted he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt after he was accused of a “failure of leadership”.
The Prime Minister insisted he is “personally committed” to tackling the climate crisis after he pulled out of the United Nations conference next month that Liz Truss was due to attend.
The Government’s environmental credentials were also being questioned after admitting it would miss the deadline to set flagship targets on cleaning up Britain’s waters and boosting biodiversity.
