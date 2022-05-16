Police fear ‘draconian’ new protest laws could increase danger to officers and damage public confidence
New bill would enable the suspicionless stop and search of peaceful protesters and make ‘locking on’ a crime
Police fear that controversial new protest powers could put them in danger and damage public confidence.
Senior officers did not request large parts of the new Public Order Bill and were not formally consulted by the government, The Independent understands.
The bill would create a new criminal offence of “locking on” and orders to ban people from demonstrating if they have not committed a crime.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies