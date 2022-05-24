Public sector workers facing pay restraint as ministers warn of ‘inflationary spiral’

Public sector workers look set for below-inflation pay rises after Boris Johnson warned a meeting of cabinet that generous settlements could trigger an inflationary spiral.

“Limited” pay restraint was likely to be less damaging to the real value of take-home pay and less likely to drive up household costs such as mortgages, ministers told the meeting.

But the leader of the Unite union, Sharon Graham, told The Independent that a below-inflation rise would effectively amount to a “national pay cut”.