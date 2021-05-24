Six pubs a week have vanished from UK communities since first lockdown, study finds
However, the sector has proved ‘remarkably resilient’ and been boosted by government support, experts say
Joanna Taylor
Monday 24 May 2021 01:09 comments
Around six pubs have closed every week in the UK since the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown, new figures show.
Over the past 14 months, 384 pubs have been converted to a different use or demolished, according to data compiled by real estate adviser Altus Group.
On 20 March last year there were 40,886 pubs in England and Wales, including those which were vacant and being offered to let.
