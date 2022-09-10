Mourning period throws Liz Truss plans to ‘hit ground running’ into disarray
Government business suspended for 10-day period, and major events at risk
The death of the Queen has thrown Liz Truss’s plans to “hit the ground running” after becoming prime minister on Tuesday into disarray.
Entering office at a time of crisis both domestically and internationally, the new PM had planned to cram a hail of announcements, visits and speeches into her first few weeks in office, aware that she had far fewer than the usual “first 100 days” to make an impact.
In doubt are mooted visits to Kyiv, New York and Washington, speeches, visits and interviews to boost her profile and that of her newly appointed ministers, and an emergency Budget to implement the tax cuts which formed the centrepiece of her campaign for the Tory leadership.
