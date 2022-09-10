Jump to content
Mourning period throws Liz Truss plans to ‘hit ground running’ into disarray

Government business suspended for 10-day period, and major events at risk

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 09 September 2022 17:23
'She was the very spirit of Britain': Liz Truss reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of the Queen has thrown Liz Truss’s plans to “hit the ground running” after becoming prime minister on Tuesday into disarray.

Entering office at a time of crisis both domestically and internationally, the new PM had planned to cram a hail of announcements, visits and speeches into her first few weeks in office, aware that she had far fewer than the usual “first 100 days” to make an impact.

In doubt are mooted visits to Kyiv, New York and Washington, speeches, visits and interviews to boost her profile and that of her newly appointed ministers, and an emergency Budget to implement the tax cuts which formed the centrepiece of her campaign for the Tory leadership.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in