Rayner reveals contents of Commons note she received on day of Queen’s death

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has revealed the contents of a mysterious note she was handed in the House of Commons on the day Queen Elizabeth II died.

The note, handed over to Ms Rayner and prime minister Liz Truss during an intense debate on the energy crisis in the parliament, grabbed everyone’s attention.

It was widely suspected that it communicated something about the Queen’s health. Moments after TV cameras and journalists caught wind of the note, the country learned that the UK’s longest-reigning monarch was under medical supervision at Balmoral.