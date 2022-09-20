The cost of the Queen's funeral and lying-in-state was "money well spent", the culture secretary has said.
Speaking the morning after the funeral Michel Donelan however was unable to say how much the events had cost taxpayers.
"I'm not sure of the exact costings but as I say, I think the British public would argue that that was money well spent," she told Sky News when pressed on the figure.
