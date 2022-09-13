Liz Truss to speak at UN as she prepares to unveil tax-slashing ‘mini-Budget’ next week
New PM eager to hit ground running when official business returns ‘more to normal’ after the Queen’s funeral
Liz Truss is preparing to hit the ground running immediately after the Queen’s funeral, with a speech at the United Nations and a tax-slashing “mini-Budget” both due to take place next week.
Parliament could also resume as early as Wednesday – two days after world leaders gather at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the late monarch – as official business returns to what Downing Street described as “more normal”.
No 10 says it does not need to pass legislation to enact the energy price freeze that, from 1 October, will cap average annual household bills at £2,500 until 2024.
