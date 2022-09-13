Jump to content
Liz Truss to speak at UN as she prepares to unveil tax-slashing ‘mini-Budget’ next week

New PM eager to hit ground running when official business returns ‘more to normal’ after the Queen’s funeral

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 12 September 2022 18:10
Queen's coffin carried out of Holyroodhouse ahead of journey to St Giles Cathedral

Liz Truss is preparing to hit the ground running immediately after the Queen’s funeral, with a speech at the United Nations and a tax-slashing “mini-Budget” both due to take place next week.

Parliament could also resume as early as Wednesday – two days after world leaders gather at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the late monarch – as official business returns to what Downing Street described as “more normal”.

No 10 says it does not need to pass legislation to enact the energy price freeze that, from 1 October, will cap average annual household bills at £2,500 until 2024.

