Momentum to keep list of Labour MPs who fail to back rail strike

Left-wingers in the Labour Party are upping the ante on the party’s MPs to support this week’s rail strike, after Keir Starmer banned frontbenchers from picket lines.

MPs will be sent emails urging them to “do their jobs” from Thursday as campaign group Momentum launches a new website to help voters check whether their local representative has turned out.

The group will publish “a running, public total of Labour MPs who have backed the strike and turned up to picket lines” so constituents can see what stance their MPs take.