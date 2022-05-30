Rail strikes could last ‘very, very long time’, union boss warns
‘There is no sign at the moment anybody is backing down on their side of the table,’ Mick Lynch says
A union boss has said a looming rail strike could last for a “very, very long time” as travellers brace for disruption.
Mick Lynch from the RMT, which represents rail workers, said he “can’t see a way” out of the strikes at the moment unless there is a “breakthrough”.
His union members voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions last week.
