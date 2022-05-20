Voters in Red Wall areas back four-day working week, poll finds

Voters in “Red Wall” seats strongly support a four day working week with no loss of pay, a new survey has revealed.

The polling, carried out by Survation, found that 66% of all voters surveyed in Red Wall seats would like a 32-hour working week, compared with 11 per cent against.

Survation surveyed 1,015 people in areas of the North and Midlands which switched allegiance from Labour to Conservative to hand Boris Johnson his landslide victory in the 2019 election.