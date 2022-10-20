Jacob Rees-Mogg facing legal challenge over fracking plans
Exclusive: MPs to vote on Labour bid to ban controversial gas extraction method ‘once and for all’
Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing legal action over his decision to lift the moratorium on fracking in England.
Environmental and community groups have sent a legal letter, seen by The Independent, to notify the business secretary of their intention to seek judicial review of his decision, on the grounds that it was “unlawful” to reverse the 2019 ban on the controversial gas extraction method without fresh scientific evidence to prove it is safe.
The move by Friends of the Earth, Talk Fracking and Preston New Road Action Group comes as MPs vote on a Labour bid to ban fracking “once and for all” through a parliamentary vote.
