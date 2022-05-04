Faeces transplants found to reverse signs of ageing process in mice, ‘ground breaking’ study says

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 04 May 2022 16:57
<p>Researchers looked at changes in the brain and retinas of mice who underwent faecal transplants</p>

Researchers looked at changes in the brain and retinas of mice who underwent faecal transplants

Faeces transplants from younger mice to older ones can reverse signs of the ageing process, researchers claim.

British scientists say the experiment resulted in improvements to the gut, eyes and the brain of the animals.

These changes were consistent with reversing the hallmarks of ageing, according to researchers from the University of East Anglia and the Quadram Institute.

