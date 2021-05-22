Conservationists to 'rewild' 200 acres of Scotland over next century
Vast tracts of wetlands and native woodland will be restored across Dumfries and Galloway region
Colin Drury@colin__drury
Saturday 22 May 2021 15:57 comments
Conservationists are to rewild some 200 acres of southern Scotland over the next century under ambitious new plans.
Vast tracts of wetlands and native woodland will be restored across the Dumfries and Galloway region, the National Trust for Scotland has revealed.
Special attention will be paid to boosting biodiversity and creating conditions in which a range of wild species can flourish as part of the transformation at the trust’s sprawling Threave Estate.
