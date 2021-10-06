Farmers are under increasing pressure to allow greater levels of biodiversity on their land, but new research suggests that a better approach may instead be to concentrate high-yield farms within smaller areas, allowing “much more” land to be rewilded while still meeting future food targets.

Based on over a decade of research by academics at the University of Cambridge, the study suggests most species would fare better under a “land sparing” approach, than if farmers try to share land with nature.

“Wildlife-friendly agriculture still damages most biodiversity and requires far more land to produce the same amount of food,” the researchers said.