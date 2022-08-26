Liz Truss has pledged “immediate support” to ease the sting of spirally energy bills as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stretch.

But Truss – who has previously insisted that she was focused on slashing taxes, rather than “giving out handouts” – has not yet committed to any extra direct payments.

It comes as Ofgem has confirmed an 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap – sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.