Rishi Sunak says someone has now taught him how to use a contactless bank card

Rishi Sunak has admitted that someone has had to teach him how to use a contactless card machine after he was pictured struggling with one during a photo-op.
The 42-year-old former chancellor was got into difficulty paying for petrol in March this year, apparently unfamiliar with the everyday technology.
The episode raised questions about whether the man in charge of the country's finances and one of the country's richest MPs ever did his own shopping.
