Rishi Sunak to skip crucial Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, No 10 reveals

Liz Truss was set to attend – but new prime minister has ‘other pressing domestic commitments’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Thursday 27 October 2022 16:38
Rishi Sunak will not attend next month’s crucial Cop27 summit in Egypt, even as hopes of a deal to avoid runaway climate change begin to fade.

Liz Truss was set to go to at least one day of the fortnight-long event – but the new prime minister’s spokesperson said he had “other pressing domestic commitments”

She pointed to the de-facto budget now delayed until 17 November, when the government will unveil huge spending cuts and tax hikes to ease the economic crisis.

