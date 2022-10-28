Rishi Sunak to skip crucial Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, No 10 reveals
Liz Truss was set to attend – but new prime minister has ‘other pressing domestic commitments’
Rishi Sunak will not attend next month’s crucial Cop27 summit in Egypt, even as hopes of a deal to avoid runaway climate change begin to fade.
Liz Truss was set to go to at least one day of the fortnight-long event – but the new prime minister’s spokesperson said he had “other pressing domestic commitments”
She pointed to the de-facto budget now delayed until 17 November, when the government will unveil huge spending cuts and tax hikes to ease the economic crisis.
