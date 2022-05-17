‘Dude from Silicon Valley’: Rishi Sunak’s reputation has ‘crashed like crypto Ponzi scheme’, says Ed Miliband
Chancellor who once ‘looked like the future’ has been ‘found out’, says senior Labour MP
Rishi Sunak’s reputation has “crashed like cryptocurrency”, said senior Labour MP Ed Miliband in a stinging attack over the chancellor’s failure to provide fresh help with the cost of living crisis.
The shadow climate minister condemned Mr Sunak over his refusal to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas giants, accusing him of being “in denial” and “wholly out of touch”.
Mr Miliband also ridiculed of the chancellor for blaming the government IT system for not being able to uprate benefits – saying “the dude from Silicon Valley” was capable of fixing the computer problem.
