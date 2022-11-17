Tory MPs accuse PM of ‘backfiring’ gamble over Raab

Tory MPs have accused Rishi Sunak of a gamble that “backfired” after two official complaints of bullying were made against his deputy Dominic Raab.

For days the prime minister had insisted he was unaware of any formal protests about Mr Raab’s alleged behaviour, following claims junior staff who worked for him were “scared” to go into his office.

On Tuesday in what appeared to be an attempt to draw a line under a series of damaging headlines the prime minister said anyone with concerns about Mr Raab should come forward.