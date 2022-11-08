MPs table bill to force Rishi Sunak to appoint new ethics watchdog
Prime minister is yet to fill the ethics advisor post which has been vacant for 145 days
MPs are to table a bill in the House of Commons to force Rishi Sunak to appoint a new ethics advisor – as the watchdog role sits vacant.
The government's last ethics advisor, Lord Geidt, resigned in June as Boris Johnson shrugged off a series of scandals and clung onto power.
But neither Mr Johnson, nor Liz Truss, nor Rishi Sunak have appointed anyone else to the role, which has now been vacant for more than 145 days.
