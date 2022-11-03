Jump to content

Rishi Sunak defends think tank behind Liz Truss Budget disaster

Prime minister warned that ‘gullible’ politicians could fall for free market think tank claims again

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 02 November 2022 20:06
Rishi Sunak defends think-tank behind Liz Truss budget disaster

Rishi Sunak has defended a think tank whose ideas influenced Liz Truss's disastrous mini-Budget, arguing that it contributes to a “vibrant debate of ideas”.

The prime minister was asked in parliament to review the charitable status of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) – which promotes free-market policies.

SNP MP Deidre Brock said such think tanks exerted undue influence on “gullible” politicians like Ms Truss without disclosing how they’re funded – and added that they should stop getting tax breaks.

