Rishi Sunak defends think-tank behind Liz Truss budget disaster

Rishi Sunak has defended a think tank whose ideas influenced Liz Truss's disastrous mini-Budget, arguing that it contributes to a “vibrant debate of ideas”.

The prime minister was asked in parliament to review the charitable status of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) – which promotes free-market policies.

SNP MP Deidre Brock said such think tanks exerted undue influence on “gullible” politicians like Ms Truss without disclosing how they’re funded – and added that they should stop getting tax breaks.