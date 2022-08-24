Jump to content
Rishi Sunak questions whether Liz Truss’s tax plans are truly Thatcherite

Sunak says Thatcher would know Truss’s planned tax cuts ‘aren’t a sensible approach’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 24 August 2022 20:49
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race (PA)</p>

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race (PA)

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has questioned whether Liz Truss's economic policies are truly Thatcherite – as the pair of Tory leadership contenders compete to associate themselves with the former prime minister.

Citing Baroness Thatcher as one of his biggest influences Mr Sunak declined on Wednesday to say whether he would vote for his rival's tax cut plans were she to become PM.

Frontrunner Ms Truss has faced criticism in recent days from some Tories who say her plans to slash taxes funded by more borrowing risk further stoking inflation.

