Rishi Sunak questions whether Liz Truss’s tax plans are truly Thatcherite

Rishi Sunak has questioned whether Liz Truss's economic policies are truly Thatcherite – as the pair of Tory leadership contenders compete to associate themselves with the former prime minister.

Citing Baroness Thatcher as one of his biggest influences Mr Sunak declined on Wednesday to say whether he would vote for his rival's tax cut plans were she to become PM.

Frontrunner Ms Truss has faced criticism in recent days from some Tories who say her plans to slash taxes funded by more borrowing risk further stoking inflation.