UK signs £63m deal with France to step up action on migrant boats

UK Border Force officials to be embedded in French control rooms for first time

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
,Jon Stone
Monday 14 November 2022 16:26
Suella Braverman Struck Deal With France In Bid To Curb Migrant Channel Crossings

Rishi Sunak today hailed a 72m euro (£63m) deal with Paris which will see UK officials joining operations in France for the first time to halt unauthorised Channel crossings.

The prime minister said the agreement – finalised on Monday morning by home secretary Suella Braverman and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin – would be “a foundation” for more co-operation in coming months.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Indonesia, Mr Sunak said it was his “absolute priority” to get a grip on the small boats issue, which had occupied more of his time since becoming PM last month than anything apart from the economy.

