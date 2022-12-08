Sunak abandons opposition to new onshore windfarms
Communities who host new turbines could pay lower energy bills
Rishi Sunak has staged his second climbdown in as many days to avoid a damaging rebellion by his own MPs, with the government poised to lift the de facto ban on onshore wind.
Ministers are to consult on plans to allow new developments in areas where there is demonstrable local support.
And communities who agree to host them could benefit from lower energy bills.
