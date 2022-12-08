Jump to content

Sunak abandons opposition to new onshore windfarms

Communities who host new turbines could pay lower energy bills

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Tuesday 06 December 2022 21:20
<p>The PM vowed never to ‘relax the ban on onshore wind in England’ during the Tory leadership race </p>

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has staged his second climbdown in as many days to avoid a damaging rebellion by his own MPs, with the government poised to lift the de facto ban on onshore wind.

Ministers are to consult on plans to allow new developments in areas where there is demonstrable local support.

And communities who agree to host them could benefit from lower energy bills.

