Rishi Sunak has been urged to raise all benefits in line with inflation as he gave one of his strongest hints yet that “triple lock” protection for the state pension will be preserved in Thursday’s autumn statement.

Speaking ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s 17 November mini-Budget, the prime minister said that pensioners were “at the forefront of my mind” and promised that the chancellor’s tax-and-spend plans had “fairness and compassion” at their hearts.

As they welcomed his comments, one charity warned that the triple lock commitment could mean the difference between “frightened” pensioners using their central heating or not this winter.