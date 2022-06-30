Rishi Sunak’s ‘stealth tax’ creates 2 million new higher rate payers in just 3 years
Freeze in allowances means higher income tax rates no longer ‘reserved for very wealthiest’
Nearly two million more people are paying higher rate income tax because Rishi Sunak has scrapped normal increases in allowances, new figures reveal.
The numbers paying the higher 40 per cent rate or the additional 45 per cent rate has soared since Boris Johnson came to power in 2019 because of the “stealth tax”, they show.
A four-year freeze in the thresholds – which the chancellor is under pressure to rethink, because of soaring inflation – will create more than 3m higher rate taxpayers by the next election, the consultancy LCP is estimating.
