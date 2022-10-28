Rishi Sunak says he has no regrets over appointing Suella Braverman as home secretary

Rishi Sunak says he has no regrets over the appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary six days after she resigned from the same job for misconduct.

The prime minister said his cabinet minister had "taken accountability" by resigning before he reappointed her to the role less than a week later.

He has come under increasing pressure over the decision, amid opposition accusation he appointed someone unfit for the job to win her support in the brief Tory leadership election.