Rishi Sunak says he has no regrets over appointing Suella Braverman as home secretary

Rishi Sunak says he has no regrets over the appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary six days after she resigned from the same job for misconduct.
The prime minister said his cabinet minister had "taken accountability" by resigning before he reappointed her to the role less than a week later.
He has come under increasing pressure over the decision, amid opposition accusation he appointed someone unfit for the job to win her support in the brief Tory leadership election.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies