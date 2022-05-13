Rishi Sunak is under fire after an extraordinary claim that “computer says no” forced him to impose real-terms benefits cuts in his spring mini-budget.

The chancellor has been strongly criticised for increasing payments to struggling people by only 3.1 per cent last month – far below the inflation rate of 7 per cent and rising.

Now Mr Sunak has blamed the government’s antique computer system, despite previously suggesting it would be too costly and that other help is available.