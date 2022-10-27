‘More jobs for the boys’: Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’
‘Representation matters, but let’s be clear: more Tory women in the cabinet wouldn’t change the damage their policies are doing to our communities,’ Kate Osborne says
A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.
Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.
Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies