‘More jobs for the boys’: Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’

‘Representation matters, but let’s be clear: more Tory women in the cabinet wouldn’t change the damage their policies are doing to our communities,’ Kate Osborne says

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Wednesday 26 October 2022 20:41
<p>Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership</p>

Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak's premiership

(AFP via Getty)

A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.

Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.

Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.

