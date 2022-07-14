‘Rolex ripper’ jailed for robbing pensioner of £15,000 watch by trying to hug him in street
Hampshire Police are said to be investigating more than 30 similar thefts in their county alone
A woman thought to be a part of a crime gang dubbed the ‘Rolex rippers’ has been arrested for stealing a £15,000 watch from a pensioner.
Stefania Tinica, 40, stole the designer item from the 75-year-old after trying to hug him in the street in Dorset last January.
She pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted robbery and was jailed for 40 months at Chester Crown Court.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.