A woman thought to be a part of a crime gang dubbed the ‘Rolex rippers’ has been arrested for stealing a £15,000 watch from a pensioner.

Stefania Tinica, 40, stole the designer item from the 75-year-old after trying to hug him in the street in Dorset last January.

She pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted robbery and was jailed for 40 months at Chester Crown Court.