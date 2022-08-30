Boris Johnson plans to copy Donald Trump by returning to power when the Tory party and the public turn against Liz Truss, a former cabinet minister says.

Rory Stewart also likened the departing prime minister to Silvio Berlusconi, who is plotting a comeback in Italy despite – like Mr Johnson – being brought down by multiple scandals.

“I’m afraid he has an extraordinary ego and he believes that he was badly treated,” the former international development secretary said of Mr Johnson.