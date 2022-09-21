Labour MP Rosie Cooper leaves politics over neo-Nazi assassination plot

Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who was targeted in a neo-Nazi assassination plot, has resigned, saying the events of the past few years had “taken their toll”.

The West Lancashire MP said it had been an “incredible privilege and honour” to serve her constituents for 17 years as she accepted the position of chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Ms Cooper was the victim of a plot by neo-Nazi paedophile Jack Renshaw who wanted to kill the MP with a machete.